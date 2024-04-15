ADVERTISEMENT

Party will take action against Eshwarappa, says Vijayendra

April 15, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra campaigned for JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna in Holenarasipur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has said the party will take action against former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who filed the nomination papers for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent candidate.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Vijayendra said the party would take disciplinary action against him, and the people of Shivamogga would also teach him a lesson. “The more he (Eshwarappa) talks against B.Y. Raghavendra, the higher the vote share our candidate gets. Raghavendra is a popular MP. People know about his contributions. What are the contributions of Eshwarappa to Shivamogga,” he questioned.

Further, he exuded confidence that his brother Raghavendra would win with a margin of not less than 2 lakh votes.

Mr. Vijayendra campaigned for JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency on the day. He was accompanied by former Minister H.D. Revanna, JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna, district BJP president Siddesh, and others.

