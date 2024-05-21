Party respects Babasaheb... I am here because of the Constitution: BJP’s North West Delhi candidate

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yogender Chandoliya feels there is no merit in the Opposition’s charge that the party is against the ideas of B.R. Ambedkar, the chairman of the committee that drafted the Constitution.

“If any party has given due respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar and space to Dalit leaders, it is the BJP. I am here only because of Ambedkar’s Constitution,” says Mr. Chandoliya, who is fighting from the reserved North West Delhi seat.

The 61-year-old former Mayor of the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation also refers to the remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week. Addressing a roadshow in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on May 15, Mr. Kejriwal had said, “The BJP wants 400 seats to accomplish some big things. What are these ‘big things’? They want to end reservations.” Similar comments have also been made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are only instigating people on caste lines,” he says.

“There has been no bigger leader in the country than Ambedkar and it was the Congress that disrespected him by not awarding him a Bharat Ratna,” he adds.

Mr. Chandoliya is up against Udit Raj, who won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2014 and joined the Congress five years later. Delhi will vote on May 25.

PM’s appeal

Speaking at the end of a day full of roadshows and public events, which culminated with him addressing an event aimed at encouraging women entrepreneurs, Mr. Chandoliya says he is confident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal among the voters.

“People on the ground are speaking only about Modi. I have no doubt that I will win,” he says.

Mr. Chandoliya, born and raised in Delhi, is fighting his seventh election. Like his father, he too lost his debut election.

“My father contested his first election as a councillor-nominee from the BJP in 1983. I grew up with politics around me. When I was 15, I used to go to the shakha (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh branch). In college, I joined the ABVP (RSS’s student wing),” he says.

His own journey into mainstream politics started in 1998, when he fought the Assembly election on a BJP ticket. He won the civic elections thrice — in 2002, 2007, and 2012 — and went on to serve as the unified civic body’s Standing Committee chairman. He fought the Assembly elections again — in 2015 and 2019 — albeit unsuccessfully, and is now contesting his maiden parliamentary poll.

Mr. Chandoliya says his father instilled in him values that have seen him through the highs and lows of his nearly three-decade-long career. However, he credits all his achievements to his grandfather.

“My grandfather lost his parents to the plague in Rajasthan and came to Delhi with hardly anything. Yet he worked hard and brought us up. I am fighting the election because he fought and struggled hard, and survived,” says the BJP nominee.

Mr. Chandoliya says doing politics, or “sewa (service)” as he terms it, which he learnt from his father, will not be passed on to his children.

“Humari rajniti sewa ka kaam hai. Agar ghar ke do aadmi sewa karenge, toh ghar chalayega kaun (Our politics is doing service. If two persons in the house do service, who will run the house)?” he adds.

‘Development needed’

The BJP nominee says voters in North West Delhi feel that it has not been developed as much as Delhi’s other constituencies.

“There were plans to extend the metro to several parts of this side of the city, but the Delhi government did not take these proposals forward. Not enough buses ply here and urban villages still don’t have access to proper amenities, such as clean drinking water,” he says.

“People here also want more community centres, parks, and swimming pools. And I will deliver them after winning the election,” he says.