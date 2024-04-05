Pannian Raveendran interview | ‘The Left holds pivotal position in serving as a corrective influence’

Pannian Raveendran, former Kerala State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), is leading the charge for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in an effort to reclaim the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who aims for a fourth consecutive win.

A seasoned politician who clinched victory for the LDF by an unprecedented margin back in 2005, Mr. Raveendran is riding on a spirited campaign that emphasises the alleged shortcomings of the current MP and the “antagonistic approach” of the Central government towards the region encompassing Kerala’s capital.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Raveedran discusses the vital role of the Left in addressing “the wrongs of the previous governments” and harnessing the potential of Thiruvananthapuram as a metropolis.

Having partnered with the Congress to form the INDIA bloc, how has the LDF positioned itself as a better alternative within the alliance during electioneering in Kerala?

The Left holds a pivotal position in serving as a corrective influence, as demonstrated during the tenure of the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government (from 2004 to 2009). We played a crucial role in the enactment of numerous groundbreaking legislations that have had a significant impact on the nation in recent years. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Right to Information Act and Forest Rights Act are some of these.

As seen in the electoral bonds scam, the distinction between the BJP and the Congress appears minimal. What the nation truly requires is a government committed to fortifying democracy, preserving secularism, and ensuring the right to live with dignity for all citizens. To achieve this goal, it is imperative for the Left parties to have sufficient representation at the Central level.

The LDF suffered a severe drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. How confident is the coalition of its chances this time?

Several factors contributed to the United Democratic Front (UDF) securing 19 out of 20 seats in the previous elections. In addition to the Sabarimala women’s entry controversy, the choice of (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad resonated throughout Kerala. Furthermore, the Congress initiated a campaign asserting that only it could safeguard the interests of minority communities and effectively counter the rising influence of the BJP and other right-wing factions.

While there is no prevailing “wave” this time, the voters have come to recognise that UDF MPs have fallen short in addressing Kerala’s concerns and securing developmental projects for the State.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the UDF is expected to experience a significant erosion of votes in the coastal region. Shashi Tharoor’s support for the Adani Group and the Vizhinjam International Seaport project amid local community protests has alienated significant portions of the electorate. Besides, his positions on issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Hamas, and Ayodhya Ram temple are likely to have a negative impact on his electoral prospects. These factors are expected to sway votes in favour of the LDF.

Furthermore, during the 2021 Assembly polls, the LDF secured a margin of over a hundred thousand votes in the seven Assembly segments constituting the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Presently, six out of these seven Assembly segments are represented by the LDF.

What are the prime poll planks of the LDF in Thiruvananthapuram?

The electorate in Thiruvananthapuram is generally disgruntled with the prolonged absence of development spanning 15 years. There exists a significant level of discontentment regarding the unfulfilled potential of the constituency, which encompasses the State capital and boasts abundant resources and geographical advantages.

For instance, the State’s long-standing demand for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) remains unfulfilled. While most other States have been allocated AIIMS facilities, Kerala still awaits one. The UDF bears responsibility for this situation. During the Oommen Chandy government’s tenure (2004 to 2006), the initial proposal was for a location in Kozhikode, not Thiruvananthapuram. However, this proposal was rejected by the Medical Council of India since it did not satisfy various criteria. Thiruvananthapuram, on the other hand, boasts a strong network of medical and research institutions, making it a suitable candidate for AIIMS. Despite raising the issue in Parliament, my request was denied as it contradicted the stance of the UDF government.

Similar is the case with a Kerala High Court Bench in Thiruvananthapuram. H.R. Bhardwaj, then Union Minister for Law and Justice, advised me to secure a recommendation from the State Cabinet for the proposal. However, the UDF did not support our demand. Another pending demand is for a railway complex at Thampanoor connecting Kochuveli and Nemom railway stations, crucial for relieving congestion in the existing railway network and accommodating additional trains.

All such issues remain prominent topics in public discourse and have the potential to sway voting preferences.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in Kerala, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram. Does the LDF expect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s prominence to increase in the region?

We have no doubt that the contest is between the LDF and the UDF during the elections. The NDA will finish third in Thiruvananthapuram. Their (NDA’s) candidate (Rajeev Chandrasekhar) has been generating momentum on social media by presenting numerous ambitious claims and pledges. Nevertheless, the residents of the constituency will likely discern the true intentions behind these efforts.

Thiruvananthapuram holds significant importance as a ‘star constituency’ for the BJP. However, questions arise regarding the party’s commitment to the constituency’s needs, especially considering their neglect during the candidate’s tenure as Minister. Campaigning for votes based on projects that are yet to be conceptualised reflects hollow promises that lack genuine dedication to the development of Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala as a whole.