Panneerselvam to enter fray as Independent in Ramanathapuram

March 22, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam

The Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday announced that he would contest in the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency as an independent and as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Answering reporters, Mr. Panneerselvam said this had been decided to “demonstrate the strength of workers” of the party.  Even though the BJP had agreed to allot higher number of seats, only one constituency had been accepted in view of uncertainty over getting the symbol of “two leaves,” meant for the AIADMK, the coordinator claimed. 

R. Vaithilingam, Mr Panneerselvam’s supporter, denied reports of differences among members of his camp. 

