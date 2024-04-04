Palaniswami blames DMK for free flow of drugs in the State

April 04, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - KARUR:

The DMK is responsible for the free flow of drugs that has ruined the lives of several people in the State, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

Seeking votes for the AIADMK’s candidate for the Karur Lok sabha constituency K.R.L. Thangavel, he said that the DMK government, which was supposed to take stringent action against those involved in smuggling and selling of drugs, had failed to act tough on them. Some of the accused, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, were operating freely, he said.

The State had earned a dubious distinction of being a leading State in the country in the sale of narcotics. “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is answerable to the people of the State,” he added.

Mr. Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues had been making false claims on fulfilling the DMK’s election promises. Only 10% of the promises have been fulfilled. But Mr. Stalin claimed that 95% of them had been implemented. It was nothing but a lie to deceive the people of the State, he further said.

He criticised the Chief Minister for backing former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in a ‘cash-for-jobs’ scam case, and said that Mr. Stalin, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, had levelled serious allegations against Mr. Senthilbalaji. “He had vowed to put him behind the bars for his misdeeds. But now, he is praising Mr. Senthilbalaji, calling him a great party worker. The people are watching the drama and will teach a fitting lesson to the DMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he added.