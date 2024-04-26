Palakkad, Alathur register 72% polling

April 26, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 04:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Alathur and Palakkad constituencies registered more than 72% polling even as voting in the 18th Lok Sabha election continued beyond the 6 p.m. deadline on Friday.

At 7.30 p.m., Palakkad registered 72.09% polling and Alathur 71.96%. There were long queues outside many polling stations at 6 p.m. Those who reached the polling station before 6 p.m. were allowed to vote.

In the Palakkad constituency, Shoranur (75.05%) and Ottappalam (73.47%) Assembly segments registered the highest polling while Pattambi (68.51%) and Palakkad (69.23%) Assembly segments registered the lowest polling. Kongad registered 72.69%, Mannarkkad 72.55%, and Malampuzha 72.98%.

In the Alathur constituency, Alathur (73.76%) and Tharoor (73.14%) Assembly segments registered the highest voter turnout while Wadakkanchery (70.93%) and Kunnamkulam (70.95%) registered the lowest voting. Chittur witnessed 71.95%, Nemmara 71.95%, and Chelakkara 71.59%.

Brisk polling was reported from widely across the district. However, the scorching summer heat caused worries among the voters. There were long queues of voters in front of several polling booths well before the polling started in the morning as there was a warning of intense heat by the weather forecasters. Voters reached some booths even an hour before the polling began at 7 a.m.

The long queues continued until evening. However, the queues shrunk between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. largely because of the peaking of heat. But the queues resumed after 3 p.m. and enlarged till the end of polling at 6 p.m.

Polling was peaceful in both Alathur and Palakkad constituencies. Although there were some disputes over fake voting and faulty voting machines at some places, they were settled soon.

Two persons collapsed and died while returning after casting their votes in the Palakkad district. They were identified as Kandan Kumbottayil, 73, at Vilayodi, near Puthusseri, and Chandran, 68, at Vani Vilasini, near Ottapalam.

Workers of the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) clashed at booth number 96 at Anamooly, near Mannarkkad. However, timely intervention of the police defused the tension.

The attempt of a woman to poll the vote of a woman who died a month ago was foiled at AUP School, Muthuthala, Koppam. Polling had to be stopped briefly at booth 107 at AUP School, Nhangattiri, near Thrithala, and booth 143 at Government Higher Secondary School, Vadanamkurissi, Pattambi, as the voting machines stopped working. However, the technical issues were rectified soon.