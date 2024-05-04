Pakistani leaders praying for Rahul Gandhi to become PM, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand

May 04, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Patna

On his second day campaign in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 made a veiled attack on Congress party and its leaders while addressing a public meeting in Palamu and Gumla.

He emphasized that a strong nation requires a strong leader unlike Congress which used to cry in front of other nations when Pakistan used to attack India.

“There was a time when the cowardly Congress government used to go around the world and cry after the terrorist attack. However, today Pakistan is crying all over the world. The Pakistani leaders are praying to make Sahjada [prince] of Congress as the Prime Minister of India. A strong India wants a strong government and for a strong government we need a Modi government,” Mr. Modi said.

Praising the work of his government, he said when he became PM, he acted hard on the terrorism and said enough is enough and Pakistan was shaken after the surgical strike.

Lashing out at ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its alliance partner Congress, Mr. Modi alleged that leaders of both parties have accumulated immense wealth through corruption.

“Be it property or politics, they are acquiring everything for their children. They will leave behind a lot of black money as a legacy for them. I have lived a life in poverty and only someone who has seen poverty and lived a life of suffering can understand the tears of poor people,” Mr. Modi said.

He addressed first rally at Chiyanki Airport ground in Palamu and second rally in Sisai in Gumla in support of BJP candidates V D Raman and Sameer Oraon for Palamu and Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he criticized him saying that the prince of Congress finding happiness in Modi’s tears.

He extensively talked about the importance of one vote asserting that in 2014, one vote did such a thing that the whole world started saluting the strength of India’s democracy.

He stressed upon his work period saying that he has been serving the people as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 25 years and he has not been accused of even a single penny’s scam. He also said that during his 10 years of service, 25 crore people came out of poverty.

He alleged that a corrupt government is there in Jharkhand and when the government is corrupt, development is not possible.

Without naming JMM leader and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren who is in jail in alleged money laundering case, Mr. Modi said whoever looted Jharkhand is being prosecuted under the law.

Taking a dig at opposition, the Prime Minister slammed Congress and the leader of INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) block for spreading lies about him that Modi will end reservation and change the constitution. He called them leaders of fools.

“Modi has been in power for 10 years and is running the government with pride. I have not committed this sin in 10 years, because I worship the Constitution of India, I am among those who worship Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” Mr. Modi said.

He further accused Congress party for indulging in politics of appeasement. Mr. Modi termed that the glass Congress wears, only one vote bank is visible, that is the Muslim vote bank.

