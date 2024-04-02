ADVERTISEMENT

Painting a picture of support on his house walls

April 02, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Youth Congress leader paints pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on his house walls as part of the campaign for the Lok Sabha election

The Hindu Bureau

P.A. Nobel Kumar in front of his house painted with images of Congress leaders.

P.A. Nobel Kumar has painted his house at Cherai in Ernakulam with images of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as part of the campaign for the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Kumar, who is the State secretary of the Youth Congress, decided to paint his house with the portraits of the leaders as part of exhorting the voters to support the INDIA bloc in this election. A portrait of Hibi Eden, MP, who is seeking re-election from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency as the United Democratic Front candidate, can also be seen on the wall.

He had painted his house with the images of Mr. Gandhi in support of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by the Congress leader. “I had also painted my house with the images of party leaders and slogans in support of the United Democratic Front in the Assembly election held in 2021,” he said.

