Pachakkanam booth inside Periyar Tiger Reserve has only 28 voters

April 22, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated April 23, 2024 12:04 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Pachakkanam anganwadi, the remotest polling station inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Idukki, has only 28 voters.

According to officials, the polling station is set up in the anganwadi building no. 11 (Thekkady ward) of the Kumily grama panchayat.

According to the new voters’ list, the total number of voters in the polling booth is 28.

According to officials, from 2016 onwards, Pachakkanam has been witnessing a decrease in the number of voters. “There were 39 voters during the 2016 Assembly elections, and it dropped to 29 in the 2021 Assembly elections.”

The polling booth with the highest number of voters in the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency is at Rajamudi Christ King LPS with 1,503 voters.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said that basic amenities would be arranged in all polling stations in the district. Five green polling booths had been set up in the district.

