GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paarivendhar, AIADMK candidate file papers in Perambalur

March 25, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:50 am IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Indiya Jananayaka Katchi founder and MP T.R. Paarivendhar, 82, filed his nomination papers for the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency here on Monday.  Mr. Paarivendhar will contest from the same constituency for the third consecutive time. This time he will contest on BJP’s lotus symbol.

In the 2019 elections, Mr. Paarivendhar contested on DMK symbol and won emphatically defeating his nearest AIADMK rival by a margin of over four lakh votes. Mr. Paarivendhar submitted his papers to the District Collector and Returning Officer of the constituency K. Karpagam at the Collectorate. 

The total value of his movable assets was ₹20.21 crore while that of his spouse P. Easwari was ₹6.16 crore. The current market value of his immovable assets was ₹39.33 crore while that of his spouse was ₹27.50 crore, Mr. Paarivendhar said in his affidavit.

The AIADMK candidate, N.D. Chandramohan, 51, also submitted his nomination papers. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.