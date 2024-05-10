GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Owaisi lashes out at Congress for comments about BJP

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting where he lashed out at the Congress leader. He implied that his party was not in the poll fray in Amethi.

Updated - May 10, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and party candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and party candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi. | Photo Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Hyderabad parliamentary seat candidate Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for alleging that he was in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting where he lashed out at the Congress leader. He implied that his party was not in the poll fray in Amethi from where her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost to the BJP’s Smriti Irani. He sought to know how many seats the Congress would win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Owaisi faulted the Congress for allying with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena which he said was also responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Mr. Owaisi underscored that the Congress’ ally Aam Aadmi Party had supported the abrogation of Article 370.

Touching upon BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana’s “15 seconds” comment, who has been booked since, Mr. Owaisi said, “A member of parliament who has served for 20 years is being told this. Fifteen seconds, fifteen minutes. What are they doing? If I had said this, imagine what would have happened. They would have been a storm. On TV, they would have said Asaduddin Owaisi is talking about terrorism. But when a BJP leader says this, everyone is quiet,” he said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.