Over 27,000 new voters enrolled in Ernakulam

March 26, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated March 27, 2024 09:03 am IST - KOCHI

The revised voters’ list as on March 25 put the number of new voters in Ernakulam district at 27,786.

Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency has the most number of new voters aged between 18 years and 19 years - 1,411 male voters and 1,292 female voters.

Perumbavur Assembly constituency has 925 male voters and 904 female voters; Angamaly 1,075 and 1,029; Aluva 1,155 and 1,250; Kalamassery 1,191 and 1,294; Paravur 1,030 and 1,095; Vypeen 688 and 744; Kochi 540 and 559; Thripunithura 807 and 922; Ernakulam 747, 747 and one transperson; Thrikkakara 903 and 849; Piravom 946, 970 and one transperson; Muvattupuzha 1,225 and 1,116; and Kothamangalam 1,271 and 1,199.

Awareness sessions under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme were held in educational institutions and universities to attract youngsters to the election process.

As per the revised list, the district has a total of 25,98,291 voters, of which 12,64,623 are male and 13,33,640 are female. There are 28 transgender voters. Though the final voters’ list has been published, processing of applications received during the last days is still under way. New applications will also be accepted.