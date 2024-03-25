Over 12,500 complaints regarding MCC violations addressed in Namakkal district in ten days

March 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:58 am IST - Namakkal

Over 12,500 complaints filed regarding violations to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were addressed in the district over the past ten days.

Brought into effect on March 16 with the announcement of the general elections, the MCC prohibited the use of posters, hoardings and paintings of political parties, and ordered the removal of existing ones within 48 hours of the announcement.

As of Monday, the district administration addressed a total of 10,219 complaints regarding posters, hoardings, and paintings on government property and 2,459 complaints from owners of private properties, and addressed all of them, removing the hoardings and whitewashing the paintings. The highest number of complaints was 2,661 received from the Komarapalayam assembly constituency, while the lowest was 22 from Paramathi Velur assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT