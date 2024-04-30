ADVERTISEMENT

16.68% voter turnout recorded in repolling in Outer Manipur LS seat till 9 a.m.

April 30, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Imphal

Repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A voter turnout of 16.68% was recorded till 9 a.m. at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, where repolling is underway on April 30, election officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No untoward incident was reported so far and voting, which commenced at 7 a.m., is underway under tight security arrangements, they said.

Repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to "threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants", they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting at four polling stations in Ukhrul Assembly segment, and one each in Chingai assembly seat in Ukhrul and Karong in Senapati was declared null and void, a notification issued by the office of Manipur's chief electoral officer had earlier said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Five of the polling stations are in Ukhrul district and have a total of 4,156 voters.

Around 76.06% of 4.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling in 13 of 28 Assembly segments of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 26. Voting was held in the remaining 15 segments, along with the entire Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, in the first phase on April 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US