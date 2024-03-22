All signs point to BJP’s rout in Bengal, says Derek O’Brien

March 22, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated March 23, 2024 02:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Trinamool Congress will get double the number of Lok Sabha seats that the BJP will secure in West Bengal, the party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien asserted on Friday.

In an interaction with reporters in New Delhi, Mr. O’Brien said all signs point to the BJP’s rout in the State but stopped short of giving a number.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP had won 18 seats, rising from just two it had secured in 2014. The Trinamool’s tally, on the other hand, went down from 24 seats in 2014 to 22 in 2019.

To back his claim, Mr. O’Brien pointed out that the BJP has managed to announce candidates for only 20 of the 42 seats in the State and they had to replace one candidate — Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh.

“They are yet to declare the candidates for six seats that go to polls in the first phase on April 19th. In contrast, we declared all the 42 candidates in a single tranche on March 10th,” Mr. O’Brien said.

Pointing at the disarray in the BJP, the Trinamool leader said that over the last two weeks, the BJP State leadership has made three trips to Delhi to sort out their problems. The BJP, he alleged, is unable to find candidates with several persons whom they approached rejecting to fight on a BJP ticket.

“This election is clearly a contest between ‘Modi’s guarantee’ that comes with no warranty and ‘Didi’s guarantee’ that the government delivers,” Mr. O’ Brien quipped.

The party feels that the Sandeshkhali episode of violence against women will not adversely impact the Trinamool’s electoral fortunes. “We were quick to act against our own leaders, unlike the BJP who has not taken any action against the likes of [BJP MP] Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” he added.

