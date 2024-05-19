GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Opposition will register victories with record margins in Rae Bareli, Amethi: Akhilesh Yadav

The SP leader terms the BJP as ‘arrogant’ for the their ‘400 paar’ slogan, adding that it will fail to cross 140 seats

Published - May 19, 2024 12:40 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav campaign for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli on May 17, 2024.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav campaign for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday in Sultanpur said that Rae Bareli and Amethi would be among the Lok Sabha seats where the INDIA bloc candidates register victories with record margins. The SP-Congress alliance was a formidable coalition, he added.

Watch | Why Rae Bareli for Rahul Gandhi?

“Amethi and Rae Bareli will also be included among the seats where we (the SP and the Congress) will register victories with record margin in the country. With the Samajwadi Party and the Congress coming together, one and one have become eleven and this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become naw do egyahar (run away) and reduced to zero,” Mr. Yadav told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi promises equal treatment to Amethi, Rae Bareli if Congress forms government

In Rae Bareli, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was contesting on the symbol of the grand old party, while Kishori Lal Sharma, an old trusted aide of the Gandhi family, was the Congress candidate for Amethi.

The SP president further targeted the ruling party for the slogan of ‘400 paar’ (cross 400) alleging that it showed the BJP’s arrogance. He added that the ruling party would fail to cross 140 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The SP president who addressed an election rally in support of party candidate Ram Bhul Nishad said, “We are going to restore the old pension, farmers’ loans will be waived, 30 lakh jobs will be created.”

He also said that the Agniveer scheme would end after June 4. “Our youth wanted to protect the country’s borders with a permanent job but they made it into an Agniveer. When the results come on June 4 and the government is formed, the Agniveer system will also end forever,” he said.

Rae Bareli, Amethi have given us everything, say Sonia and Rahul

Mr. Yadav alleged that people of BJP were deliberately leaking recruitment examination papers so that they do not have to give jobs to the youth in the country. “Overall, papers of more than 10 exams were leaked, our youth got disappointed,” he told the gathering

“The BJP government has rendered every youth of Sultanpur unemployed, looted the crops of the farmers, made electricity, diesel and petrol expensive; what answer does the BJP have for this,” he asked.

Related stories

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.