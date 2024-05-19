Opposition will register victories with record margins in Rae Bareli, Amethi: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday in Sultanpur said that Rae Bareli and Amethi would be among the Lok Sabha seats where the INDIA bloc candidates register victories with record margins. The SP-Congress alliance was a formidable coalition, he added.

“Amethi and Rae Bareli will also be included among the seats where we (the SP and the Congress) will register victories with record margin in the country. With the Samajwadi Party and the Congress coming together, one and one have become eleven and this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become naw do egyahar (run away) and reduced to zero,” Mr. Yadav told reporters.

In Rae Bareli, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was contesting on the symbol of the grand old party, while Kishori Lal Sharma, an old trusted aide of the Gandhi family, was the Congress candidate for Amethi.

The SP president further targeted the ruling party for the slogan of ‘400 paar’ (cross 400) alleging that it showed the BJP’s arrogance. He added that the ruling party would fail to cross 140 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The SP president who addressed an election rally in support of party candidate Ram Bhul Nishad said, “We are going to restore the old pension, farmers’ loans will be waived, 30 lakh jobs will be created.”

He also said that the Agniveer scheme would end after June 4. “Our youth wanted to protect the country’s borders with a permanent job but they made it into an Agniveer. When the results come on June 4 and the government is formed, the Agniveer system will also end forever,” he said.

Mr. Yadav alleged that people of BJP were deliberately leaking recruitment examination papers so that they do not have to give jobs to the youth in the country. “Overall, papers of more than 10 exams were leaked, our youth got disappointed,” he told the gathering

“The BJP government has rendered every youth of Sultanpur unemployed, looted the crops of the farmers, made electricity, diesel and petrol expensive; what answer does the BJP have for this,” he asked.