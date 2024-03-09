Opposition spreading rumours of BSP forming alliance for LS polls: Mayawati

March 09, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Lucknow

BSP chief Mayawati said some opposition parties were spreading rumours about the BSP forming an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister reiterated that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the elections on its own.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ms. Mayawati said, "BSP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections on its own and is completely prepared." "Rumours about the BSP forming an electoral alliance or a third front are fake and wrong. Media should not publish such mischievous news and the people should also be careful," she added.

Ms. Mayawati said the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh in particular seemed to be "quite restless" due to the BSP contesting the elections alone.

"This is why they keep trying to mislead people by spreading various kinds of rumours every day. But, in the interest of the Bahujan community, the BSP's decision to contest the elections alone is firm," she said.

