Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Opposition poisoned Muslim minds, filled them with hatred: SBSP chief Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar said the Narendra Modi government has done commendable work for the minority community and suggested that Muslims should think rationally about their future

Published - June 03, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. File

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on June 3 suggested that the Muslim community should think rationally after the 2024 Lok Sabha election about their future. He alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and other Opposition parties have poisoned their minds with fake narrative against the BJP.

“These people (Opposition parties) robbed the rights of poor, Dalits, backward and marginalised people. They take votes from the Muslims by poisoning their minds and filling them with hatred. Muslims should become wise. Whatever did not happen during the Congress government’s time, has happened under the BJP government. Fifty-one Muslim children have passed the Union Public Service Commission examination and this has happened for the first time in the country,” Mr. Rajbhar told reporters here.

Mr. Rajbhar said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government did commendable work for the minority community which governments of other parties could not. “No discrimination is done by the BJP government with any community, including Muslims. See the work, from public health to education, done for the poor’s irrespective of religious identity under Modi ji’s rule,” the SBSP president said.

Mr. Rajbhar said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more seats than the exit poll predictions. The SBSP rejoined the NDA last year with the party being given the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat to contest the election. It fielded the party president’s son Arvind Rajbhar in a three-cornered contest with the SP nominating Rajeev Kumar Rai and the Bahujan Samaj Party choosing Balkrishna Chauhan.

The SBSP enjoys a sizeable support among the Rajbhar community in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The community constitutes 4% of the state’s electorate and the party has been calling for the inclusion of the community in the list of Scheduled Castes.

In 2022, the SBSP had formed an alliance with the SP in the Assembly election and fought on 19 seats winning six. Later, it broke the alliance during the presidential election. In 2017, the party had contested the election with the BJP and had won four seats.

