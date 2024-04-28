Opposition contradicts Congress claim on drought relief

April 28, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated April 29, 2024 08:06 am IST - Bengaluru

A war of words over the quantum of drought relief released by the Centre to Karnataka ensued on Sunday, with the Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP accusing the Congress of politicising the issue. They claimed the State had received less in Central assistance when the Congress was in power.

“It was the UPA government that had caused injustice to the State. Between 2004-2013, the UPA government released 8% as relief as per the guidelines. However, since 2014 barring the ₹3,454 crore, the State has received 38%. It shows during which regime injustice to the State has been meted out. Instead of misguiding people, the State government should reach the money to the beneficiaries efficiently,” the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told presspersons here on Sunday.

In another press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok said, “Between 2004-2005 and 2013-2014, the UPA government released ₹4,571 crore as flood and drought relief as against the a total of ₹44,838 crore, which amounts 10.20%.” According to him, the NDA government released ₹15,919 crore as against the demand of ₹25,589 crore between 2014 and 2024, which amounts to about 62%. “The State should also release ₹3,454 crore towards the drought relief and transfer the drought relief to farmers through DBT,” he added.

