Opposition alliance takes potshots at Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar over ministerial berths

Updated - June 10, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 05:11 pm IST - Mumbai

Maha Vikas Aghadi Opposition alliance criticised CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over their share in the new Union Ministry led by PM Narendra Modi

PTI

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the newly sworn in Ministers after the swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9, 2024. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi Opposition alliance on June 10 took potshots at CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over their share in the new Union Ministry led by PM Narendra Modi.

At the swearing-in ceremony on June 9, Prataprao Jadhav of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was sworn in as Ministry of State (MoS) with independent charge, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP declined a Minister of State berth, insisting on a Cabinet post.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on June 10 said the “minuscule” representation to the two parties in the Modi Cabinet has proved that the BJP has shown them their place.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP rejects offer of Union Minister of State post

“This is what you get when you decide to be someone’s slaves,” Mr. Raut told reporters.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said if the Ajit Pawar-led NCP doesn’t accept the MoS post, they should forget any Cabinet berth in future.

“Ajit Pawar must have realised albeit late that the BJP has a use and throw policy for its allies,” said Mr. Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Baramati Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said she is not surprised over the Ajit Pawar-led NCP not getting a Cabinet berth in the Modi Cabinet.

Maharashtra election results 2024: After drubbing, a rocky road ahead for Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde?

Sanjay Shirsat, spokesperson of the Shinde-led Sena sought to make light of the Opposition criticism, saying there may be some reasons why his party did not get any Cabinet berth.

“Why should others, who are out of power, be bothered about what we got,” said Mr. Shirsat, an MLA from Marathwada region.

“When you [Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena] were in power, you had a Cabinet post but of a minor portfolio like heavy industries,” he said.

