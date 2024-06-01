GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

OpenAI says stalled attempts by Israel-based company to interfere in Indian elections

OpenAI said it is committed to developing safe and broadly beneficial AI

Published - June 01, 2024 04:26 am IST - New Delhi:

PTI
OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, has said it acted within 24 hours to disrupt deceptive uses of AI in covert operations focused on the Indian elections. File.

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, has said it acted within 24 hours to disrupt deceptive uses of AI in covert operations focused on the Indian elections. File. | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, has said it acted within 24 hours to disrupt deceptive uses of AI in covert operations focused on the Indian elections, leading to no significant audience increase. In a report on its website, OpenAI said STOIC, a political campaign management firm in Israel, generated some content on Indian elections alongside about the Gaza conflict.

Commenting on the report, Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “It is absolutely clear and obvious that @BJP4India was and is the target of influence operations. Describing its operations, OpenAI said activity by a commercial company in Israel called STOIC was disrupted. Only the activity was disrupted, not the company. “In May, the network began generating comments that focused on India, criticized the ruling BJP party and praised the opposition Congress party,” it said. “In May, we disrupted some activity focused on the Indian elections less than 24 hours after it began.” OpenAI said it banned a cluster of accounts operated from Israel that were being used to generate and edit content for an influence operation that spanned X, Facebook, Instagram, websites, and YouTube. “This operation targeted audiences in Canada, the United States and Israel with content in English and Hebrew. In early May, it began targeting audiences in India with English-language content.” It did not elaborate.

82% Indians against use of GenAI in election campaigns: Report

Commenting on the report, Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “It is absolutely clear and obvious that @BJP4India was and is the target of influence operations, misinformation and foreign interference, being done by and/or on behalf of some Indian political parties.

“This is very dangerous threat to our democracy. It is clear vested interests in India and outside are clearly driving this and needs to be deeply scrutinized/investigated and exposed. My view at this point is that these platforms could have released this much earlier, and not so late when elections are ending,” he added.

OpenAI said it is committed to developing safe and broadly beneficial AI. “Our investigations into suspected covert influence operations (IO) are part of a broader strategy to meet our goal of safe AI deployment.” OpenAI said it is committed to enforcing policies that prevent abuse and to improving transparency around AI-generated content. That is especially true with respect to detecting and disrupting covert influence operations (IO), which attempt to manipulate public opinion or influence political outcomes without revealing the true identity or intentions of the actors behind them.

“In the last three months, we have disrupted five covert IO that sought to use our models in support of deceptive activity across the internet. As of May 2024, these campaigns do not appear to have meaningfully increased their audience engagement or reach as a result of our services,” it said.

Describing its operations, OpenAI said activity by a commercial company in Israel called STOIC was disrupted. Only the activity was disrupted, not the company.

“We nicknamed this operation Zero Zeno, for the founder of the stoic school of philosophy. The people behind Zero Zeno used our models to generate articles and comments that were then posted across multiple platforms, notably Instagram, Facebook, X, and websites associated with this operation,” it said.

The content posted by these various operations focused on a wide range of issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, the Indian elections, politics in Europe and the United States, and criticisms of the Chinese government by Chinese dissidents and foreign governments.

OpenAI said it takes a multi-pronged approach to combating abuse of its platform including monitoring and disrupting threat actors, including state-aligned groups and sophisticated, persistent threats. “We invest in technology and teams to identify and disrupt actors like the ones we are discussing here, including leveraging AI tools to help combat abuses.” It works with others in the AI ecosystem and highlights potential misuses of AI and share the learning with the public.

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.