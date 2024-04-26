GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Only two votes cast at Pachakkanam booth

Only two of the 28 registered voters turned up to cast their vote at the booth.

April 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
Sectoral officer Indira Kumari making arrangements at the remote polling booth at Pachakkanam in the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Sectoral officer Indira Kumari making arrangements at the remote polling booth at Pachakkanam in the Periyar Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the heart of the Periyar Tiger Reserve lies Pachakkanam, where a remote polling station was set up with a six-member team to ensure that every eligible voter there had the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

Pachakkanam, nestled deep within the forest, comes under the Peerumade constituency. But only two of the 28 registered voters turned up to cast their vote at the booth.

Also read: Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2024

The polling booth was set up in the anganwadi building of Kumily grama panchayat. The officials had to brave many odds to set up the polling station. As the area lacked mobile network coverage, the officials had to depend on wireless network to receive instructions.

Sectoral officer Indira Kumari highlighted the challenges they faced, mentioning the reliance on wireless systems for updates. “The team camped overnight at the anganwadi. The polling booth recorded eight votes, of which six were by the polling officials through EDC certificate,” she said.

Ms. Kumari emphasised the importance of grassroots level voting facilities, citing Pachakanam as a model. Besides her, the polling team comprised presiding officer Cessil Jose, first polling officer Rince Joseph, polling officers Sumith K.S. and Shibumon, and a civil police officer.

The voters of Pachakanam primarily consist of estate workers of Tamil origin who have settled there for generations. However, a concerning trend emerges with each election witnessing a decline in turnout. From 39 voters in 2016, the tally had declined to 29 in 2021.

In the last Assembly election, only five voters came to the Pachakkanam booth, highlighting the need for renewed efforts to engage the community in the democratic process.

