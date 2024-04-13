Once NDA wins, Chirag Paswan will be given the responsibility of Bihar, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

April 13, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - Gaya

Former Bihar Chief Minister and NDA candidate for the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency Jitan Ram Manjhi on April 12 said Chirag Paswan is the future of the State.

Mr. Manjhi said this during his campaign when he was sharing the stage with the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president in Ranapur village at Chakand block, which falls under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.

“Chirag Paswan is the future of Bihar and when we form the government at the Centre, we will make such a situation that the responsibility of Bihar will be handed over to Chirag Paswan,” Mr. Manjhi said while addressing the gathering.

Mr. Manjhi, the leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), also urged the people not to fall in the trap of the Opposition.

Mr. Paswan, the son of iconic Dalit leader and former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, had returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in July 2023.

Gaya is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar that will vote in the first phase on April 19. The Opposition grand alliance has fielded RJD MLA Kumar Sarvajeet from Gaya.

‘NDA will win Bihar too’

Mr. Chirag touched the feet of Mr. Manjhi as soon as he reached the venue.

Mr. Chirag, however, did not respond to Mr. Manjhi’s remarks but claimed that the NDA will form government at the Centre as well as in Bihar in 2025 when the Assembly election would be held.

“The double-engine government of the NDA will develop both the country and Bihar in the days to come. There is no doubt that Narendra Modiji will become the Prime Minister for the third time,” Mr. Chirag said.

Mr. Chirag is contesting from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, presently represented by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who did not get NDA ticket for the upcoming election.

While addressing the crowd, Mr. Chirag pointed out that if NDA voted to power, India’s economy will be third largest in the world.

When Mr. Manjhi and Mr. Chirag was addressing the public meeting in Chakand, 38 km away former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani, was campaigning for Mr. Sarvajeet.

Mr. Chirag said that while serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar, Mr. Manjhi did a lot of work for the downtrodden and brought them into the mainstream. “I have taken feedback from all sections of people in Gaya constituency and found that this is a one-sided fight. Manjhiji will sweep this seat as no one is there in the fight,” Mr. Chirag added.

