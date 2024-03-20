GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials visit Minister’s residence to check alleged violation of poll code in Karnataka

Officials took pictures and videos of the gathering

March 20, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Officials visited the residence of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare.

Officials visited the residence of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare. | Photo Credit: Badiger P.K.

A team of officials tasked with enforcement of the model code of conduct visited the resident of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister of Women and Child Welfare, following reports that she was holding a campaign meeting with ASHA and anganwadi workers on March 20.

There is speculation that her son Mrinal will be the Congress candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat.

Officials took pictures and videos of the gathering. They said a report would be sent to the Election Commission.

The Minister denied the allegation. She told reporters that she had not held a campaign meeting.

“Several ASHA and anganwadi workers have been deputed to several works, apart from their routine job. They are understandably tired. They had come to me asking me to relieve them of election duty. I counselled them to happily accept election work. That is all,” she explained.

“I have the highest regard for the Election Commission and its rules. This is my fifth election. I know how to manage the party campaign. I do not make such mistakes. My son’s candidature is being considered by the party, but nothing has been finalised. We are drawing up strategies to wrest Belagavi, Chikkodi and Canara (Uttara Kannada) seats from the BJP,” she said.

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

