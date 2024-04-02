GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Official on poll duty hospitalised after being found in serious health condition in Mangaluru

April 02, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh and Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar interact with family members of PDO Sridhar Hegde who was hospitalised after being found in a serious health condition in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh and Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar interact with family members of PDO Sridhar Hegde who was hospitalised after being found in a serious health condition in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) drawn for the Lok Sabha election duty and working at the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner’s office was hospitalised after he was found in a serious health condition on Tuesday in Mangaluru.

An official release here said that Sridhar Hegde, who was the PDO at the Kadirudyavara Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk, was waiting for posting since February after he was transferred without being shown any place. Mr. Hegde was posted at the single window at the DC’s office during the election duty.

He resorted to the extreme step due to mental stress, the official release said. His wife Jayanthi works as a staff nurse in Belthangady.

Soon after he was found to be in a serious condition, Mr. Hegde was shifted to the District Government Wenlock Hospital, where doctors attended to him immediately. His condition has been stable and the official was shifted to the ICU for close monitoring of the health condition.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh, Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar, district health and family welfare officer Thimmaiah, Zilla Panchayat accounts superintendent D.M. Balu and other senior officials visited the hospital to inquire the official’s well being. Dr. Anandh and Mr. Kumar spoke to the family members of Mr. Hegde.

(Those having suicidal tendency may contact the mental health helpline 14416 or 1800-89-14416 for mental health support)

