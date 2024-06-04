ADVERTISEMENT

Officer forgets key to strong room at home, leads to delay in counting of votes in Vijayapura in north Karnataka

Updated - June 04, 2024 10:13 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 10:00 am IST - Belagavi

On reaching the strong room, Vijayapura city corporation commissioner M.R. Sharif realised that he had forgotten the keys at home

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of electoral officials counting votes from an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

An officer on counting duty had forgotten to bring the keys to the strong room where the EVMs had been stored. This resulted in some confusion in a counting centre in Vijayapura, Karnataka. The officer had left the keys at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Election results LIVE 2024

On reaching the strong room, Vijayapura city corporation commissioner M.R. Sharif realised that he had forgotten the keys at home. He rushed back to his house and brought them. Counting of votes was thus delayed by a few minutes.

Counting in Belagavi, Chikkodi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot began around 7 a.m. with officials beginning to sort postal ballots.

In Belagavi and Chikkodi, the first round of counting of votes was completed around 9 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US