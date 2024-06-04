GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officer forgets key to strong room at home, leads to delay in counting of votes in Vijayapura in north Karnataka

On reaching the strong room, Vijayapura city corporation commissioner M.R. Sharif realised that he had forgotten the keys at home

Published - June 04, 2024 10:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of electoral officials counting votes from an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

A file photo of electoral officials counting votes from an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

An officer on counting duty had forgotten to bring the keys to the strong room where the EVMs had been stored. This resulted in some confusion in a counting centre in Vijayapura, Karnataka. The officer had left the keys at home.

On reaching the strong room, Vijayapura city corporation commissioner M.R. Sharif realised that he had forgotten the keys at home. He rushed back to his house and brought them. Counting of votes was thus delayed by a few minutes.

Counting in Belagavi, Chikkodi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot began around 7 a.m. with officials beginning to sort postal ballots.

In Belagavi and Chikkodi, the first round of counting of votes was completed around 9 a.m.

