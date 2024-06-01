Odisha records 62.66% voter turnout in the last phase of election

In the last phase of the election, Odisha recorded a voter turnout of 62.66% by 5 p.m. in six Lok Sabha constituencies in the coastal region of the State amid hot and humid conditions on Saturday.

According to Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, the final voter turnout figure could touch 75% given the long queues of voters seen before polling stations in the evening hours.

The parliamentary seats that went to the polls were Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatisinghpur.

The fate of 66 candidates in six Parliamentary seats and 394 candidates in 42 Assembly seats got sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Odisha.

The State’s coastal region is considered to be a stronghold of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the party is struggling to retain its grip following strong anti-incumbency sentiments this time around.

Regarding the Lok Sabha seats, the outcomes for former Union Ministers Srikant Jena and Pratap Sarangi, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, and senior BJD leader Rajashree Mallick have been determined and results will be announced on June 4.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2024 updates | Highlights on June 1, 2024

In Assembly elections, Speaker Pramilla Mallick and Ministers Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pratap Deb, Tusharkanti Behera and Pritiranjan Ghadai were in the fray. Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal also sought election to the State assembly in the last phase.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Dhal said the four phases of elections in Odisha have been by and large peaceful with a 60% drop recorded in poll-related violence, violation in Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and electoral offences.

In the last four phases of elections, total seizure of inducement including drugs, liquor and cash in Odisha was estimated at ₹280 crore. It includes cash seizure of ₹28.52 crore.