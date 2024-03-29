GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha Congress seeks ₹50,000 from candidates shortlisted for LS polls

Collecting funds from candidates because Modi-led government has resorted to ‘financial terrorism’ to cripple the opposition, says party leader

March 29, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik

Facing fund shortage to meet election expenses, the Odisha unit of the Congress has asked candidates shortlisted for the Lok Sabha election to contribute ₹50,000 each to the party.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnayak sent a letter to the probable candidates, inviting them to discuss strategies for their respective constituencies with the war-room members of Odisha Congress.

“Shortlisted candidates must bring a ₹50,000 cheque issued in favour of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. OPCC will provide branding material of equivalent value to them,” said Mr. Pattnayak in the letter.

The Odisha Congress had invited applications from people who wanted to fight the Lok Sabha election on the party’s ticket. More than 3,000 aspirants had applied on a portal called ‘Pragman’.

Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo acknowledged that the party was seeking funds from shortlisted candidates.

“There is nothing wrong in seeking funds from candidates especially when the Narendra Modi-led government has resorted to financial terrorism to cripple the opposition. The BJP is on a sticky wicket for which it does not want a level-playing field for political parties in the next election,” said Mr. Kanungo.

Mr. Kanungo said “the contribution is openly received, demonstrating transparency in the process”. “The party will decide on refunding the amount to candidates who do not make it to the final list,” he said.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the Congress was “formally raising funds to bolster the party, with no personal gain involved”. “The party’s state president Sarat Pattnayak is not depositing the amount in his personal account. Shortlisted candidates are requested to submit the specified amount, but this does not signify finalisation of their candidature,” he said.

“It is absolutely justified to demand money from prospective candidates. If they don’t sacrifice for party, why would they be part of party,” Mr. Bahinipati asked.

