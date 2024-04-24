Odisha Chief Minsiter Naveen Patnaik kicks off BJD’s official campaign for Lok Sabha polls

April 24, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR:

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 24 exuded confidence of winning both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as he kicked off the official campaign of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Hinjili, his longstanding assembly constituency.

Addressing a public rally in Hinjili assembly constituency located in his home district of Ganjam, Mr. Patanaik outlined a 10-year development plan with a strong emphasis on empowering the youth.

He announced plans for a youth budget aimed at harnessing the potential of the State’s young population for its development. Mr. Patnaik envisioned the next decade, from 2024 to 2034, as a golden era for the youth of Odisha, with a focus on industrial investment, employment generation, and skill development.

Also Read | Two women BJD leaders quit party ahead of Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Odisha

“The next 10 year will be known as the decade of Odisha which will draw attention of whole world for programme implementation. Odisha will complete 100 years of being independent State in 2036 by the it will emerge as number one State in the country. Peace, prosperity and empowerment will be our identity,” said Odisha CM.

Mr. Patnaik asserted, “our victory march will continue. The double conch (BJD’s party symbol) is mark of development. The period from 2024 to 2034 will be decade of Odisha. Peace, prosperity and empowerment will be identity.”

Coming down heavily on opposition political parties, Mr. Patnaik said, “development is our identity, but it is matter sad that opposition parties are indulging in politics in every matter and opposing development. They are busy in self-publicity. People are well aware of anti-development attitude of opposition parties be it Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa or Ekamra Project and they know real character of opposition. Nobody has ever succeeded by opposing development.”

Amidst continuous applause in Hinjili public meeting, the Odisha CM said, “Hinjili has become a model of development in whole country. The 5T school transformation programme was launched from Hinjili. Ama Hospital began from here and temple development programme started from Tara Tarini temple. These programmes have become hugely successful,”

Also Read | Candidate lists reflect dynastic succession across political spectrum in Odisha

“A huge transformation is noticed in the field of education and health. More than 70 lakh women have become entrepreneurs and they have availed more than Rs. 18,000 crore loan. The BJD Government is number one in making women independent and ensuring their rights,” he said.

Mr. Patnaik noted that, “Odisha is also a leading state in disaster management and providing food grain to people. Besides, it has received high investment compared to other States and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY), a universal health coverage scheme, has become one of its kind schemes.”

Odisha CM is the first big leader to hit campaign trail with the State going to poll in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1. Conducting public meeting and hopping one gathering to another won’t be easy as mercury level has been constantly hovering over 40 degree Celsius mark at majority places in the State. The India Meteorological Department has already issued heatwave warning for the State.