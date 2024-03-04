GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha BJP launches campaign to collect people's suggestions for poll manifesto

Odisha BJP State president Manmohan Samal said 222 out of 235 promises made during the 2019 General elections have been implemented

March 04, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha BJP State president Manmohan Samal. Photo: Special Arrangement

Odisha BJP State president Manmohan Samal. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Odisha BJP on Sunday launched a campaign to collect people’s suggestions for its manifesto ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal launched the ‘Viksit Odisha, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra’ campaign at the party office, in the presence of the party’s election in-charge for Odisha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarang.

Mr. Samal announced that the campaign, scheduled to continue until March 15, aims to reach out to one crore people to collect suggestions for the election manifesto.

The party will to deploy two campaign vehicles for each parliamentary constituency, equipped with boxes where people can submit their written suggestions, a party leader said.

Additionally, suggestions can be submitted through the NaMo app or by dialing 9090902024 and leaving a voice message, the party said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government, Mr. Samal said 222 out of 235 promises made during the 2019 General elections have been implemented. He assured that the BJP would fulfil its promises in its third term as well.

Related Topics

Orissa / election / General Elections 2024 / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.