Observers for Haveri Lok Sabha arrive

April 20, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The General Observer for Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency Adesh Titarmare and Police Observer Dharmendra Singh Badhauria and Expenditure Observer R. Gulzar Begum have arrived in Haveri constituency and they will be available to the public between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Circuit in Haveri and Hangal, District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy has said in a release.

Mr. Titarmare can be contacted on 9482723384 (landline 08375-200728) and Mr. Badhauria on 9482717285 (landline 08375-232528) and they will be available at the Circuit House in Haveri. R. Gulzar Begum (9482715482, landline 08379-200077) will also available to the public at Circuit House in Haveri, the release said.