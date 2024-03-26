ADVERTISEMENT

NTK candidate, independents file nomination in Madurai

March 26, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

T. Satyadevi, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, filing her nomination to Returning Officer M.S. Sangeetha on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate T. Satyadevi and independents filed their nominations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Madurai Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday. They filed their nominations with Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha.

Earlier, on Monday, the candidates of major political parties filed their nominations that included CPI(M) candidate and sitting MP Su. Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan and BJP candidate R. Srinivasan.

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate T. Ramarpandi also filed his nomination with the District Election Officer. The last date for filing the nominations is March 27. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of the candidature is March 30.

