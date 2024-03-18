NPP will not contest LS polls in Arunachal, to back NDA

March 18, 2024 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - GUWAHATI

The National People’s Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The party, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance, said it will support NDA candidates in the polls on April 19.

“The NPP has decided not to contest the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal since we are a partner in the NDA. The NPP National Committee has directed its Arunachal committee to support the NDA candidates,” Mr Sangma said on Sunday.

The two parliamentary seats are Arunachal East represented by Tapir Gao and Arunachal West represented by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju – both of the BJP.

NPP to contest Assembly

Mr. Sangma, however, did not specify the party’s strategy for elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

The NPP is expected to contest the State polls and is likely to declare its candidates on March 20.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the NPP’s decision. “Such unparalleled commitment among our partners will ensure the NDA under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji secures over 400 seats...,” he wrote on X.

The BJP’s Arunachal Pradesh unit also welcomed the NPP’s decision.

“But we do not have any alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with them in the Assembly elections,” State BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said.

In the 2019 state polls, the BJP bagged 41 seats, followed by Janata Dal (United) seven, NPP five, Congress four and People’s Party of Arunachal one. Two seats went to independents.

Of the NPP’s five, Tirong Aboh was gunned down by extremists two days before he was declared the winner from the Khonsa West Assembly constituency in 2019.

His widow, Chakat Aboh, won the by-elections as an independent backed by all the parties but joined the BJP later. Two other NPP legislators also switched over to the BJP.

