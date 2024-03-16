ADVERTISEMENT

Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP

March 16, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Ms. Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him

PTI

Singer Anuradha Paudwal joining BJP Arun Singh and Anil Baloni at BJP Headquarters on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 16 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party's headquarters, Ms. Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.

The famous playback singer, who was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US