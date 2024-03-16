Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP

March 16, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 16 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party's headquarters, Ms. Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.

The famous playback singer, who was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

