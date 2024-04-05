April 05, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Soujanya Horata Samiti, in association with Prajaprabhutva Vedike and Rashtriya Hindu Jagrana Vedike, will organise a NOTA (none of the above) campaign seeking justice for the rape and murder of II PU student Soujanya, near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, in 2012.

On April 5, activist Girish Mattannavar accused political parties of doing nothing in the last 11 years in rendering justice to the family of Soujanya. The real accused in the murder have not yet been booked, he told reporters in Mangaluru.

“In order to build pressure on the political parties, we have decided to organise a NOTA campaign across Karnataka, more so in Dakshina Kannada. We will visit houses and prevail upon people to exercise NOTA option while casting their vote on April 26,” Mr. Mattannavar said. This is necessary to make political parties take serious note of not just the Soujanya case, but also other cases of sexual assault and harassment, he added.

Activist Prasanna Ravi said family members of Soujanya will be actively involved in the NOTA campaign. A list of demands related to the NOTA campaign will be released on April 7. A rally will be organised in Sullia on April 24, Ms. Ravi said.

Background of Soujanya case

Soujanya, 17, was reported missing soon after she got down from a bus near the bathing ghat in Dharmasthala on October 9, 2012. Her body was found in a bush in Mannasanka the next day.

On October 12, police arrested Santosh Rao on the charge of rape and murder. The case was initially investigated by Belthangady police, followed by the Criminal Investigation Department before being handed over to the special branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On June 16, 2023, the 50th Additional City and Sessions Judge, Children’s Court (Special), Bengaluru, acquitted Santosh Rao. In the order, the court pointed lacunae in the initial part of the investigation, and sought action against erring officials.

The CBI filed an appeal in the High Court of Karnataka.

Soujayna’s father Chandappa Gowda has filed a writ petition seeking a fresh investigation by the CBI.

He has also sought action against officials who erred in the investigation.

Santosh Rao has filed a writ petition in the High Court reiterating the demands of Mr. Chandappa and further sought ₹50 lakh compensation for malicious prosecution.

All the three petitions have been clubbed together. The hearing of these petitions by a division bench of the High Court, comprising Judges H.B. Prabhakar Sastry and Venkatesh Naik T, will begin on April 8.

