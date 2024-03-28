ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations of 21 candidates accepted in Madurai

March 28, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 08:28 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan (left) and AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan share a lighter moment at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Of the 41 nominations that were filed for the Lok Sabha elections in Madurai constituency, 21 were accepted after scrutiny of papers on Thursday.

Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha took up the scrutiny of papers in the presence of candidates and their representatives at the Collectorate.

Nominations of candidates of the major political parties were accepted. Nominations of sitting MP and CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan, BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate T. Satyadevi and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate T. Ramarpandi were accepted. The nominations of 12 independents were also accepted.

Mr. Venkatesan and Mr. Saravanan exchanged pleasantries during the scrutiny of nominations. The last date for withdrawal of the nominations is March 30. Polling will take place on April 19, and counting of votes on June 4.

