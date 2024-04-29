ADVERTISEMENT

Nomination process for sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections begins

April 29, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission, May 6 is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of documents will be held on May 7.

PTI

Artists performing in `Run for Vote’, an awareness 5K run rally organized by SVEEP. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25 in which 57 constituencies, including seven from Delhi will go to polls, commenced on April 29.

The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.

General Election 2024: full schedule

May 9 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

May 9 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Besides Delhi, elections in this phase will be held in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.

So far, two phases of Lok Sabha elections have been completed.

