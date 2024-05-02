GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Noida resident held for sharing deepfake video of U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

Noida man arrested for posting AI-generated deepfake video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, spreading misleading facts

May 02, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - Noida

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File

A man was arrested here by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly posting an AI-generated “deepfake” video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on May 2.

The video was used to spread misleading facts, strengthening anti-national elements, Additional Director General of Police (U.P. STF) Amitabh Yash said.

PIL filed in Delhi High Court against use of deepfake technologies in political campaign for Lok Sabha, Assembly elections

“On May 1, an AI-generated deepfake video of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister went viral after it was posted on X from a handle. The video was used to spread misleading facts, strengthening anti-national elements,” ADGP Yash said.

He said an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery for cheating), 505(2) (statement conducting to public mischief) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act was lodged at the Noida Cyber Crime police station as the Noida unit of the STF started investigating the matter.

Amit Shah deepfake video: Case registered against Maharashtra Youth Congress's social media handle

“On Thursday, accused Shyam Kishor Gupta was arrested and further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local cyber crime police station in Noida,” ADGP Yash, who is also the ADG (law and order) for the Uttar Pradesh police, said.

He said Mr. Gupta is a resident of Noida and claims to be the president of ‘Rehri-Patri’ (street vendors) welfare association on his X profile.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.