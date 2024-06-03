No victory rallies on June 4: Warangal CP 

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 03, 2024 05:25 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Warangal CP AK Jha (file pic)

Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha said that victory rallies are prohibited after LS election results, and violators will be prosecuted under the Model Code of Conduct. Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced on counting day, he added. In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Jha said special security measures are in place for counting at Enumamula agriculture market yard on June 4.

The arrangements include deployment of three DCPs, 10 ACPs, 29 Inspectors, 52 Sub-Inspectors and RSIs, 77 Head Constables, 172 police constables, 48 women constables, 44 Home Guards, 32 Quick Response teams, and 3 TGSP platoons. Bomb disposal teams and those from communication and traffic departments will also be on duty.

