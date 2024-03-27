There is no question of rebellion in the BJP, either in Belagavi or elsewhere, over the distribution of tickets, according to B.S. Yediyurappa, senior BJP leader and former CM.
After meeting some leaders and legislators in Belagavi on March 27, he told reporters, “There is absolutely no problem in the party. There is no dissidence or rebellion in Belagavi or elsewhere. We are all disciplined soldiers of the party and are looking forward to Narendra Modi being the Prime Minister for the third time. There may be a few minor differences of opinion, but they will be resolved through mutual dialogue and consultation.” He was responding to questions on discontent in Koppal, Davangere, Shivamogga and Belagavi.
He had arrived in Belagavi to listen to local BJP leaders who are apparently upset at the party nominating Jagadish Shettar. Mr Shettar hails from Hubballi and is considered an outsider in Belagavi.
MP Iranna Kadadi and Prabhakar Kore are among those opposed to the candidature of Mr. Shettar. Aspirants like Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLA Abhay Patil, former MLA Anil Benake and others held a meeting in Belagavi. They led a delegation to Bengaluru to meet party leaders. But the party did not relent. Mr Shettar was confirmed as the candidate.
Mr. Yediyurappa denied that he had come to console local leaders. “Some local leaders and workers wanted to invite PM Narendra Modi to Belagavi. I have come to discuss preparations for the visit,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.