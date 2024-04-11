No one can destroy Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu: Vaiko

April 11, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated April 12, 2024 07:36 am IST - SIVAKASI

The century-old Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu cannot be destroyed, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder Vaiko.

While campaigning for Congress candidate in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat B. Manickam Tagore at Sivakasi and Sattur on Thursday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had not visited Tamil Nadu when parts of the State was ravaged by floods, was visiting here frequently during election time.

“He says that the Dravidian movement would be wiped out. The movement is 100 years old and no one can destroy it,” he said. He wondered how the Prime Minister can make such a statement of destroying a movement which has been built on the sacrifices of a lot of cadres over the years. “No Prime Minister has ever spoken like him,” he said.

Instead, the Prime Minister should seek votes for the welfare measures he had implemented or his political idealogies.

Mr. Vaiko asked how the Prime Minister could use the Raj Bhavan when the model code of conduct is in force.

Stating that the present election was a battle between democracy and dictatorship, he said that while the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, lived without shirt till his death, the Prime Minister was changing his dress multiple times in a day.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has implemented several new welfare schemes, including the free morning breakfast scheme for school students and ₹1,000 Mahalir Urimai Thogai Scheme. “The free breakfast scheme has been replicated in Canada,” he said. The Chief Minister has also been successful in bringing foreign direct investment and in making Tamil Nadu an industrially-developed State, like Japan.

Stating that Mr. Tagore was a close confidant of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Vaiko said that when INDIA bloc formed the Government in the Centre, Virudhunagar would benefit a lot.

MLAs G. Ashokan and A.R.R. Raghuraman, MDMK district secretary Ravichandran were among those who were present.