No industrialists will make an investment in Congress-ruled State after listening to Rahul Gandhi, says PM Modi in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an election rally in Jamshedpur while campaigning for the BJP candidate Bidyut Mahato, claiming that no industrialist will make any investment in the Congress-ruled State the way Mr. Gandhi is attacking the industrialists.

Mr. Modi was referring to the earlier speeches of Mr. Gandhi in which the Congress leader vehemently targeted Ambani and Adani group alleging the BJP government of giving all the investment opportunities to them.

“While standing on the land of industry I want to raise a serious issue. I want to challenge the Chief Minister of those States where Congress is in government like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. This is not my political statement. The media who considered themselves neutral should ask them. Congress’ princes oppose industries, industrialists and investment every day. In the coming days, which industrialist will go to their State and invest capital? What will happen to the youth of those States?” Mr. Modi said.

He further said, “The Congress Party considers entrepreneurs as enemies of the country. Its leaders openly say that we attack those businessmen who do not give us money. That means parties like Congress and JMM [Jharkhand Mukti Morcha] are not concerned about the country’s industries. Many industrialists come to me and say that they will not go to those States because they are anti-industrialist. After listening to the language of the prince which industrialist will go there, he will think 50 times before going there. If the leader of the party is speaking like this then the Chief Ministers of those States will have a similar mindset and their money will be wasted.”

He also took a dig at Mr. Gandhi for changing the Parliamentary constituency alleging the prince of Congress had fled from Wayanad to Raebareli to contest the elections.

“He is roaming around telling everyone that this is my mother’s seat. Even when an 8-year old child goes to school to study, he does not say that this is my father’s school, even if his father studied there. These family-oriented people are writing the will of the parliamentary seats. Jharkhand has to be saved from such family-oriented parties,” Mr. Modi said.

He also alleged that parties like Congress never cared about the people and they gave the false slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ for 60 years.

“This is Modi, who brought 25 crore poor people out of poverty,” he said.

Mr. Modi also attacked Jharkhand former Chief Minister Hemant Soren without mentioning his name. Mr. Soren is already in jail in the alleged land scam case.

He said that the Jharkhand government committed a land scam in the State and grabbed the land of tribals and also made an attempt to grab the land of the army. Mr. Modi also pointed out that he is looking for a way to return the recovered money to those who own it.

“The mountains of notes recovered from their houses are your money. Modi is recovering the money from the hideouts of these dishonest people. I am not recovering this money to take it to the government’s treasury. I am looking for a way to return all this money to the poor people who own it. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he asserted.

Lashing out at JMM and Congress, Mr. Modi said these parties have amassed black money in their houses and have looted Jharkhand. He termed Congress party as the mother of corruption.

He reiterated that Congress and its allies partners are doing the X-ray of the property of the poor to snatch it and also wants to give reservation of SC-ST-OBC, to the Muslims.

