No electronic devices to be allowed inside counting centres, says Collector

No electronic devices, including cellphones, laptops, tablet computers, and calculators, will be allowed inside the counting centre during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha election on June 4, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has said.

Chairing a meeting on Monday with candidates and their agents to brief them on the Election Commission guidelines to be followed at the counting centre, Mr. Kumar said that candidates and their agents had to leave their mobile phones at a counter to be set up at the entrance and take it back while exiting the centre. No vehicle would be allowed inside the side centre. Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. and candidates and their agents should reach the counting centre by 6 a.m.

Results would be declared at the end of every round of counting over loud speakers and electronic display boards. All basic amenities such as drinking water and power supply have been made at the counting centre, Mr. Kumar said and appealed to the candidates and agents to extend their cooperation by adhering to the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Counting of votes polled in the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency would be taken up at the counting centre on the Jamal Mohamed College campus.

N. Kamini, City Police Commissioner, and other officials participated in the meeting.

