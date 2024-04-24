No decision yet on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls, says his mother

April 24, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Amid reports that ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, currently locked up at Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), will be contesting as an Independent candidate for Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh, has denied the report, saying no decision has been taken yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told The Hindu over phone that so far no decision has been taken about Amritpal contesting the election even though there’s an “immense” pressure from people for him to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

“Amritpal’s father has gone to Dibrugarh today and any decision regarding contesting or not contesting the election would be taken after deliberations. So far, no decision has been taken,” she said.

More to follow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.