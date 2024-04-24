ADVERTISEMENT

No decision yet on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls, says his mother

April 24, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh, told The Hindu over phone that so far no decision has been taken about him contesting the election even though there’s an “immense” pressure from people for him to contest the LS polls

The Hindu Bureau

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amid reports that ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, currently locked up at Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), will be contesting as an Independent candidate for Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh, has denied the report, saying no decision has been taken yet.

She told The Hindu over phone that so far no decision has been taken about Amritpal contesting the election even though there’s an “immense” pressure from people for him to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

“Amritpal’s father has gone to Dibrugarh today and any decision regarding contesting or not contesting the election would be taken after deliberations. So far, no decision has been taken,” she said.

More to follow.

