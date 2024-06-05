GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

No alliance with Congress in future in West Bengal, say two Left Front parties

The parties had agreed on an electoral understanding in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but the Left Front failed to win a single seat

Published - June 05, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Flag of All India Forward Bloc, The two Left Front parties viz. All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party said that they were not in favour of any future alliance between the Left Front and Congress in West Bengal.

Flag of All India Forward Bloc, The two Left Front parties viz. All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party said that they were not in favour of any future alliance between the Left Front and Congress in West Bengal. | Photo Credit: Wikipedia

After a humiliating performance in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, two parties in the Left Front — the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) — said on June 5 that they were not in favour of any future alliance between the Left Front and the Congress.

The Left Front failed to win a single seat in the State while Congress bagged one in Malda South. The Trinamool Congress won 29 seats of the 42. The Left Front contested the Lok Sabha election from 33 seats, while the remaining nine constituencies had Congress candidates. 

AIFB state secretary Naren Chatterjee said that the alliance between the Congress and the Left in both the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 and 2024 had not worked. The AIFB lost in all three constituencies of Barasat, Purulia, and Coochbehar that they contested. They had a vote share of merely 0.24% across West Bengal. Interestingly, both Purulia and Coochbehar also had Congress candidates even though the parties were in alliance. 

Mr. Chatterjee said, “The seat-sharing between the Left Front and the Congress was decided by the CPI(M), we were not consulted. So we had our own candidates in these seats.”

Mr. Chatterjee also blamed the losses on the political history of the Congress in the State where they had been political adversaries in the past. He said, “Why should we, the Left, bear the burden of the things that Congress has done in Bengal in the past? If we form an alliance, we will never be able to avoid sharing the responsibility.” He said that his party had no intention of sharing seats with Congress, whom they opposed ideologically.

Historically, the Congress and the Left have always been at loggerheads in West Bengal. Talking about their next course of action, Mr. Chatterjee said, “We will discuss this with the entire Left Front and, especially the CPI(M), and say that this alliance cannot go on.”

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had a different take. Manoj Bhattacharya, general secretary of RSP, said, “I do not consider this an alliance between the Congress and the Left Front, this is more of an adjustment. I do not oppose the coming together of the parties. We had to pair up with another secular or like-minded party to put up a fight against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.”

Later this month, the Left Front will hold a meeting with all its allies to discuss their losses and analyse the root causes behind the defeat. Both the AIFB and the RSP said they do not see another alliance happening between the Congress and the Left again in the near future, but that no concrete decision has been reached on the matter.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / national elections / West Bengal / All India Forward Bloc / Revolutionary Socialist Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.