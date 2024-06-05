GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Nitish, Tejashwi leave for Delhi on same flight

Nitish Kumar, whose NDA-allied JD(U) has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, has emerged as a key player in the government formation

Updated - June 05, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 01:10 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar aboard a flight and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav en route to Delhi on June 5, 2024.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar aboard a flight and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav en route to Delhi on June 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the NDA and INDIA bloc scheduling separate meetings of alliance partners in Delhi on June 5, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his arch-rival RJD's Tejashwi Yadav left for the national capital on the same flight from Patna airport, sources said.

Mr. Kumar, whose NDA-allied JD(U) has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, has emerged as a key player in the government formation as the BJP has failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own, while the INDIA bloc is also sending feelers to him.

Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Naidu; Nitish, Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, an INDIA bloc partner, has secured four Lok Sabha seats.

Election results 2024: How India read the election, how the BJP reads the result

Mr. Kumar had during the weekend visited Delhi and met top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other NDA partners in Bihar — Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) — have won five and one seats each respectively.

Also Read | Election results 2024: BJP falls short, needs allies to govern

Mr. Yadav, before leaving for Delhi, told reporters, "RJD has increased its number of seats in Parliament and garnered over one crore votes. Our performance has been very good. We had contested the elections on real issues. The INDIA bloc got the blessings of Lord Ram. One thing is very clear... the Modi factor is now finished. BJP is now dependent on its allies for majority."

"We will obviously try," he said, while responding to a query on whether the INDIA bloc will try to form the government.

Meanwhile, Mr. Paswan and his winning MPs called on Mr. Kumar in the morning and "congratulated him and sought his blessings".

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh / Janata Dal (United) / Rashtriya Janata Dal / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.