Nitin Gadkari's name will be first in list of BJP candidates from Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis

March 08, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Nagpur

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 8 said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's name would be the first in the list of BJP candidates once the ruling alliance in the State finalizes its seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the BJP leader pooh-poohed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's offer of a Lok Sabha ticket to Mr. Gadkari from the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"Gadkari is our prominent leader. He contests from Nagpur. When the first list of candidates (of BJP) was released, there had been no discussions among Mahayuti partners (BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP)....When the discussions take place, Gadkari's name would come up first (in the candidates' list)," Fadnavis said.

Also read: Amid resentment over seat sharing within Mahayuti, Shiv Sena (Shinde) camp leader urges Modi, Shah to put Maharashtra BJP in line

Mr. Thackeray's party was in shambles, he said, adding, "The chief of such a party giving an offer to a national-level leader like Gadkari is akin to a small-time person offering someone the post of US President."

Speaking at a rally on March 7, Mr. Thackeray said Mr. Gadkari should show "Maharashtra's mettle" and resign instead of "bowing before Delhi". "We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate," he said.

