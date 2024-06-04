ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024: Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Supriya Sule leading in early trends

Updated - June 04, 2024 10:01 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 09:38 am IST - Mumbai

Early trends show Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule leading in Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls

PTI

Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra indicate Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, are leading from their constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Counting of votes in the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state began at 8 am and counting of postal ballots was taken up first, the official said.

Mr. Gadkari, who is contesting his third Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur, has taken a lead over Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, an election official said.

Follow the Maharashtra lok sabha election results live updates

Mr. Goyal contested his maiden Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Baramati seat, Supriya Sule has taken a lead over her sister in law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US