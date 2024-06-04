GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Results 2024: Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Supriya Sule leading in early trends

Early trends show Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule leading in Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls

Updated - June 04, 2024 10:01 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 09:38 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari. File

Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra indicate Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, are leading from their constituencies.

Counting of votes in the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state began at 8 am and counting of postal ballots was taken up first, the official said.

Mr. Gadkari, who is contesting his third Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur, has taken a lead over Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, an election official said.

Follow the Maharashtra lok sabha election results live updates

Mr. Goyal contested his maiden Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.

In Baramati seat, Supriya Sule has taken a lead over her sister in law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

